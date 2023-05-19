SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) — Water fun is coming to Sioux City as pools and splash pads will be opening in the coming weeks.

The Riverside Family Aquatic Center will be opening on Memorial Day weekend, May 27 to 29. The center will be open from 1 p.m. to 7 p.m. Those hours will continue when the pool reopens for the season on June 3.

Sioux City’s two other pools, the Leif Erikson and Lewis pools, won’t open until June 3, with daily hours of 1 p.m. to 6 p.m. The last day for all pools is set for August 13.

For adults wanting to partake in lap swimming or water walking, lap lanes will be available at Leif Erikson Pool.

In addition, there will be multiple free swims throughout the summer. Free Friday Night Swims will be taking place at the Sioux City pools. Below is a list of when and where the Free Friday Night Swims will take place.

Date Pool Hours June 9, 2023 Riverside Pool 7 pm – 9 pm June 16, 2023 Lewis Pool 6 pm – 8 pm June 23, 2023 Leif Erikson Pool 6 pm – 8 pm June 30, 2023 Riverside Pool 7 pm – 9 pm July 7, 2023 Lewis Pool 6 pm – 8 pm July 14, 2023 Leif Erikson Pool 6 pm – 8 pm July 21, 2023 Riverside Pool 7 pm – 9 pm July 28, 2023 Lewis Pool 6 pm – 8 pm August 4, 2023 Leif Erikson Pool 6 pm – 8 pm August 11, 2023 Riverside Pool 7 pm – 9 pm

Those wishing to take swimming lessons can register online or by calling 712-279-6126. Low-income families can apply for assistance. Those wanting information for low-income assistance can call Sioux City Parks & Recreation at 712-279-6126 or visit their office at the Seaboard Triumph Foods Expo Center Monday through Friday between 8:00 a.m. and 4:30 p.m.

All splash pads will be opening on Memorial Day weekend and be open daily from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. The splash pads will be free to the public and will run through Labor Day weekend before closing.

Sioux City currently has five splash pads at Cone Park, Cook Park, Dale Street Park, Leeds Park, and Rose Hill Park. Below is a list of the Sioux City splash pads.

Splash Pad Location Times Cone Park 3800 Line Dr 10 a.m. – 8 p.m. Cook Park 505 Market St 10 a.m. – 8 p.m. Dale Street Park 15th & Dale 10 a.m. – 8 p.m. Leeds Park 41st & Central 10 a.m. – 8 p.m. Rose Hill Park 1431 Grandview Blvd 10 a.m. – 8 p.m.

For information about the Miracle League splash pad at Riverside Park, you can contact the Miracle League at 712-600-4411.

After the pools close, this city will be hosting the annual Pooch Paddle will take place, where owners can bring their dogs to the Riverside Pool to play in the water with other dogs. The Pooch Paddle will be open to small dogs on August 14 and big dogs on August 15. Proceeds for the event will benefit the Lewis & Clark Dog Park in Bacon Creek.