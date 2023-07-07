SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) — Many outdoor events in Siouxland are being canceled or moved inside due to Friday’s weather conditions.

The Sioux City pools are closed Friday, July 7, due to cold temperatures, the Sioux City Parks and Recreation Department said in a Facebook post. That means the Free Friday Night Swim that was supposed to be held at the Lewis Pool has also been canceled. The next Free Friday Night Swim will be held at Leif Erikson Pool and July 14.

In addition to the pools being closed, another Sioux City event is being moved indoors. The Downtown Live performance of John Primer & the Real Deal Blues Band will be moved inside the Sioux City Convention Center. The concert will be at 7 p.m.

The Downtown Live series is normally held outside the Sioux City Public Museum.

The fireworks show at the Friday night game of the Sioux City Explorers will be moved to Saturday night. The Explorers said in a Facebook post that the fireworks show will be after the game which is set for 6:05 p.m. at Mercy One Field at Lewis and Clark Park.

Friday night’s game against the Cleburne Railroaders is still on schedule with the gates opening at 6:00 p.m. with a 7:05 p.m. first pitch.

The weather isn’t only affecting events in Sioux City. The Yankton Parks and Recreation in Yankton, S.D., posted that the Huether Family Aquatics Center is closed Friday. Meanwhile, the Summit Activities Center (SAC) is hosting a swim special from 1 to 5 p.m. Any SAC or Huether Family Aquatics Center members can get it free and non-members can pay a discounted price.

In Storm Lake, Iowa, the lighthouse at Awaysis Beach will remain closed, the King’s Point Resort announced. They also said that they are planning to open the lighthouse for the rest of the weekend from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m.

In Norfolk, Neb., AquaVentrue is closed due to the weather.

This is a developing story. KCAU 9 will update as we learn more.