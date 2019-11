SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) –The Sioux City Police Department may help the community every day, but they’ve gone above and beyond the call of duty for Siouxland cancer patients.

The women of the police department presenting a $3,300 check for the Caps 4 Courage program, the gift from the Pink Patch Project.

Thanks to Siouxlanders who purchased the patch, first-time chemo and radiation patients at the June E. Nylen Cancer Center will get gift boxes to help them through their treatment.