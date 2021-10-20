Sioux City police working to remove abandoned vehicles before winter

FILE – In this Monday, March 15, 2021 file photo, snow covers vehicles parked along Second Avenue after a powerful late winter storm dumped more than 2 feet of snow in Denver. The storm shut down major roadways, canceled school and closed the state legislature. On Monday, March 22, 2021, the National Weather Service upgraded its forecast model, with an eye on predicting extreme weather events better and faster. (AP Photo/David Zalubowski)

SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) — The Sioux City Police Department has announced efforts to remove abandoned vehicles in November.

SCPD announced Wednesday that they will be working to assist the Street Division with the upcoming snow season by targeting vehicles being stored on city streets that are:

Disabled or obviously inoperable

Have not had license plates or current registration for extended periods of time

Recreational Vehicles, Boats, Trailers, and other equipment that are in violation of Municipal Parking Ordinances.

According to the release, in most cases, vehicles will be tagged giving owners the opportunity to remove them before they become impounded.

Vehicles that are declared “nuisance per se” by Municipal Code can be removed without notice.

Efforts are expected to begin in early November.