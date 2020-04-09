Sioux City Police, Woodbury County Sheriff’s Office warns public of possible COVID-19 scams

SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) – The Woodbury County Sheriff’s Office and the Sioux City Police Department would like to warn the public about COVID-19 related scams.

A release from the two law enforcement agencies said there have been reports of scammers posing as members of the Department of Public Health. The scammers will try to gain access to a person’s home in order to “inspect it for COVID-19”.

Once the scammers gain access to the house, they use that opportunity to steal from the homeowner according to the Sheriff’s Office and Police Department.

Scammers have also tried to get personal information from people posing as health officials over the phone or internet.

Another scam going around is contractors who contact people and offer to sanitize the outside of their homes. According to the Sheriff’s Office and Police Department, this cleaning is unnecessary and is a rip off of for the homeowner.

They would also like the public to know that with the promise of stimulus money being sent to those who need it, scammers will be taking the opportunity to try and get your personal information posting as the Federal Reserve, IRS, or another Federal agency.

They have provided some helpful tips that can protect you and your family from these scams and other potential scams.

Do not accept calls from numbers you do not recognize.

Do not respond to unsolicited messages and emails from people and organizations purporting to be from the government or service providers. Instead, contact the agency directly using a verified phone number or website.

Do not give out your personal information and financial information to unsolicited callers and emails.

If you do fall victim of these scams, law enforcement officers ask that you report it immediately to them and your financial institution.

They also say to check on the elderly or isolated family members frequently as scammers tend to prey on family members that are isolated and susceptible to manipulation.

If you have any questions about suspicious activity that could be a scam or need to report a scam, call 712-279-6440 or email SiouxCityPolice@sioux-city.org.