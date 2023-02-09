SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) — A man from Washington, DC has been arrested for allegedly sexually assaulting a Sioux City woman he met on Facebook.

According to court documents, police were called to a home on Hornick Street on February 8 for a disturbance at the residence.

Once there, the victim told police that Derrick Coley, 27, had assaulted her by punching her in the nose.

“The victim had swelling and redness near the point of impact and a crooked nose,” the court documents said.

Documents said that the victim was taken to the hospital and while she was there, told police that Coley forced her to get undressed and perform sexual acts. According to documents, a rape kit was collected at the hospital.

The victim told police that she had met Coley on Facebook two weeks ago. The two had only exchanged Facebook Messages up until February 7, when Coley came to visit her.

Coley was charged with third-degree sexual assault and was taken to the Woodbury County Jail where he’s being held on a $15,000 bond.

Coley is scheduled for a preliminary hearing on February 20.