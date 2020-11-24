Sioux City Police warning public of fake job emails targeting teenagers

SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) – Police are warning residents that Sioux City teenagers are receiving fake job offer emails from scammers.

According to the Sioux City Police Department (SCPD), the emails teens are receiving are promising job opportunities, but it requires students to provide personal information, and sometimes money.

School Resource Officers are aware of these emails and will encourage students not to open emails, links, or ads from unknown sources.

The Federal Trade Commission states on their website that one of the signs the job is a scam is they ask you to pay a fee to get the job, or if you have to give your credit card or bank account information.

You can visit the FTC for more information on what the signs are of job scams.