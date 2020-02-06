Sioux City Police warn the public of potential tax scammers

SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) – It’s tax season and as Siouxlanders collect all their personal information, it’s important to not fall victim to scammers.

From false text messages to mysterious emails, to phone calls, tax scammers steal thousands of dollars from people every year.

That’s why the Sioux City Police Department (SCPD) is warning people to beware of thieves as they look to steal your identity.

“It is so easy to become a victim of tax fraud or any type of fraud or identity theft and it’s difficult to recover from that,” said Susan McGuire, a member of Volunteer Income Tax Assistance Program at the Center for Siouxland.

In 2018, the IRS confirmed over 600,000 fraudulent tax returns that attempted to claim more than $3 billion in refunds.

“Anybody that is going to be listed on the tax return. We do have to have a Social Security card and it can’t be a copy, it has to be the actual Social Security card. That helps us verify identity and help prevent identity theft,” said Lori Scott, a Center for Siouxland employee.

Reputable tax services like the program at the Center for Siouxland take the precautionary steps to ensure your personal documents are not ending up in the wrong hands.

“We guard and lock up our client’s information. We make sure that they don’t become a victim of identity theft and that their stuff isn’t floating around out in the world for free,” said McGuire.

This year, the IRS released a list of the top 12 red flags to look out for during tax season.

The list includes phishing, phone scams, identity theft, and fake charities. These things happen every year and sometimes it’s a little to close to home.

“We have had reports of people trying to get scammed by email or phone calls in regard to taxes. Someone will file their taxes and their taxes have already been filed or they will get an email from someone saying they’re with the IRS. That will ask them to click a link to claim their refund or pay a fee that they need to pay,” said SCPD Community Policing Sgt. Jeremy McClure.

As a reminder, the IRS will not initiate a call with you. They will never require you to use a specific form of payment.

You won’t be threatened with police action. You will also not be required to provide a credit or debit number over the phone.

“Just be cautious. Don’t trust any links. Don’t trust anyone over the phone call the numbers or go to the websites that you know and trust,” said McClure.