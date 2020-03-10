Sioux City Police warn of scams preying on virus fears

SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) – The Sioux City Police Department (SCPD) warned the public of scams aimed at people wanting to know more about the COVID-19 outbreak Monday.

They said phishing scams and ads that spread misinformation and scam products are being reported, the SCPD said.

Phishing scams are dangerous because they try to steal personal information often by infecting devices with malware.

The police department said the public should use caution when looking at incoming messages over email, text and social media.

Avoiding clicking links from senders you don’t know is still one of the most common suggestions to avoid falling prey to phishing scams. The Federal Trade Commission said clicking on malicious links could download a virus onto your computer.

The FTC also said to beware of emails claiming to be from the Centers for Disease Control (CDC) or other experts. The FTC recommends visiting the CDC or the World Health Organization directly for accurate information.

“If you see ads touting prevention, treatment, or cure claims for the Coronavirus, ask yourself: if there’s been a medical breakthrough, would you be hearing about it for the first time through an ad or sales pitch?” the FTC said.

Donations and charities can also be malicious. The FTC said you should never let someone rush you into making a donation.

The U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) warned that “investment opportunities” promoted online, and on social media can be dangerous too.

“The products or services of publicly-traded companies can prevent, detect, or cure coronavirus and that the stock of these companies will dramatically increase in value as a result,” the FTC said.