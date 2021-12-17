(KCAU) — With the holiday season approaching and the recent storms that took place in Siouxland, people may be inclined to donate to charity.

Andrew Dutler, a crime prevention officer with the Sioux City Police Department, says scams such as fake charities can trick people into thinking they’re donating to a real organization. He says people looking to donate this year should consider local groups.

“Give to organizations that you know that are here local in your community because a lot of times these scams will pop up, chase that news cycle, they know that we just experienced a weather event,” Dutler said.

Although the police department says they have not heard any reports of people impersonating charities related to the recent storms, Dutler says this issue has occurred in the past.