Sioux City Police warn of Craigslist rental scams going around

SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) – The Sioux City Police Department has received several reports about Craigslist rental scams.

According to them, this particular scam was very common years ago, and it has unfortunately resurfaced.

The police department warns that many scams are are taking advantage of COVID-19. They alos highlighted what to look out for in this recent scam.

A post about an apartment or house for rent that appears to be real. The post will include “details” about the property, including some photos. The posting also appears to be legitimate; however, when you reach out to the “landlord”, they’re able to send more photos and what appears to be actual documents.

This current scam is operated under the guise that “landlords” are unable to meet in-person due to COVID-19, so instead, they request to be wired money or sent a payment for deposit.

The police department said to never wire money and don’t make payments with gift cards.

They also stated if it sounds too good to be true, it probably is. Whenever possible, deal with people you know personally.

For more crime prevention tips on these types of crimes, along with other types of crimes, click here.