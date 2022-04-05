SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) — With warmer weather on the way, police say it’s important to protect yourself from potential thieves.

Sioux City police have seen an uptick in car break-ins.

So far this year they said just over 80 cases have been reported, which compares to just 50 cases this time last year.

Officers told us that just taking a few extra steps like parking in a well-lit area can deter a thief from breaking into your car.

“A lot of time what they’ll see is that they won’t break out windows because when they do it makes noises and brings attention to them, and so they’ll just walk down the street and they’ll check door handles and they’ll just enter the vehicles that are unlocked. So first and foremost, absolutely lock your vehicles, roll up all your windows,” said Officer Valerie Rose.

Officer Rose added that it’s never a good idea to keep valuables in your car, even if it is locked and the items are hidden.

If your car has been broken into you can contact, the Sioux City Police Department anytime to file a report. Their number is 712-279-6960.