Sioux City Police: Victim of November 1 shooting dies

SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) – The victim of a Sioux City shooting in early November has died.

The Sioux City Police Department was notified that Brian Henderson Jr., 27, of Sioux City, passed away from wounds he received during a shooting on November 1 at 414 West 7th Street.

Henderson’s death is being investigated as a homicide, and detectives are still searching for information on the murder suspect or any additional witnesses.

Anyone with information on this investigation is being asked to contact the Sioux City Police Department or call Crime Stoppers at 258-8477 (TIPS).