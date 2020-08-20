Sioux City police: Victim of nightclub shooting not cooperating with investigation

SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) – Sioux City police are continuing to investigate a weekend shooting.

Officers heard gunfire in the 400 block of 7th Street in Sioux City around 2:55 a.m. on Sunday. They later found a victim at the Esquire Night Club, according to the police department.

The police said Monday that they were met with physical resistance from a crowd when they tried to provide treatment for the victim. They also said rocks were being thrown at officers at the scene.

According to the Sioux City Police Department, the victim is an adult male. The injuries of the victim from the incident were not life-threatening. They added that the victim is not currently cooperating with the investigation.

The police said they are trying to identify another person involved in the incident as detectives continue to investigate the matter.

