Sioux City police vehicle hit while directing traffic after accident

SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) – A Sioux City Police Officer is recovering after his patrol vehicle was hit by a passing car Tuesday morning.

An officer was re-routing traffic after a morning accident when his car was hit by another vehicle

The officer was seated in his vehicle at the time. They said that only non-life threatening injuries were reported.

The Sioux City police is reminding everyone to slow down and move over when you see flashing lights on the side of the road. For more information on the Move Over law, click here.