Sioux City police to begin removing abandoned vehicles starting November

SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) – The Sioux City Police Department will begin removing abandoned vehicles from city streets starting in November.

The police are doing it to help the city Streets Division ahead of winter. The goal will be to remove vehicles from the streets before they become snowbound and make it more difficult for proper street cleaning.

These efforts will target vehicles being stored on city streets that are:

Disabled or obviously inoperable.

Have not had license plates or current registration for extended periods of time.

Recreational Vehicles, Boats, Trailers, and other equipment that are in violation of Municipal

The police said that most vehicles will be tagged, allowing owners the chance to remove them before the vehicles are impounded. Vehicles that are declared “nuisance per se” by Municipal Code can be removed without notice to the owner.