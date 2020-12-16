Sioux City Police still looking for suspects of homicide one year later

SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) — The Sioux City Police Department (SCPD) is still trying to find suspects of a homicide that happened last year.

The Sioux City Police Department is looking for the people responsible for the murder of Chad Thomas on Dec. 14, 2019. Thomas was walking near 17th and Ingleside Avenue when a black SUV pulled up beside him and shot him. He was found shortly after the incident and was taken to MercyOne Medical Center, where he was later pronounced dead.

The Sioux City Police Department wants anyone with information on this case to call them at 279-6440 or CrimeStoppers at 258-TIPS.

You can watch SCPD’s video below.