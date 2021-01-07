Sioux City Police still looking for leads on Walker Street shooting

SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) — Sioux City Police are still investigating the New Years Eve shooting on South Walker Street which resulted in the death of a local woman and injured 4 others. 18-year-old Mia Kritis died in that shooting.

As of now, 19-year-old suspect Christopher Morales is being held in Woodbury County Jail. He’s facing multiple charges such as Intimidation with a Dangerous Weapon and Going Armed with Intent. Sioux City Police are still looking for the other gunmen involved, as well as gathering more information from witnesses who may have attended the party.

“We have very promising leads, right now it’s just waiting on some forensic results to come back from laboratories and such and sometimes this takes time so I know some people get frustrated with the speed of investigations but to do them right, sometimes we got to take a little time,” said Jeremy Mcclure with Sioux City Police.

If you or anyone you know has information about the incident, you are asked to call crime stoppers at 712-258-tips (8477). You can also leave a tip online.