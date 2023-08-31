SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) — Officers with the Sioux City Police and Woodbury County Sherrif’s Department were serving a bit differently on Thursday.

In Texas Roadhouses across Iowa, officers spent the lunch hour serving meals to the public in their annual “Tip a Cop” fundraiser benefiting Special Olympics Iowa. Locally, serving alongside officers were some of our Sioux City Knights Special Olympic team and KCAU 9’s own Anthoney Mitchell. He spoke with Officer Valerie Rose between patrons about the event.

“And we really pushed it to try to increase the attendance because the last time the attendance was a little down so we were so happy to arrive and see that people were waiting to come inside before we even started,” Rose said.

This year’s goal was to raise $50,000 across the state.