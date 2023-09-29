SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) — The Sioux City Police Department is asking for help in identifying two people believed to be connected to recent fires downtown.

According to a Facebook post from the SCPD, two individuals are believed to have committed multiple acts of arson and criminal mischief early Thursday morning.

The incidences took place at Leif Erickson Park, Heritage Parking Ramp, and a few other locations in the area of 4th and Nebraska, the release said.

Anyone with information on these individuals is asked to call 712-279-6375 or email Detective Zac Croft at zcroft@sioux-city.org. You can also contact the police department through their anonymous tip line at 712-258-TIPS.