Sioux City Police seek suspect in armed robbery at The Brew store on Floyd Blvd.

Local News

by: Reilly Mahon

Posted: / Updated:

SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) – Sioux City Police are seeking the public’s help looking for a suspect in an armed robbery that happened early Monday morning.

According to the police department, at about 12:09 a.m. on Monday, officers responded to an armed robbery at The Brew at 2501 Floyd Boulevard.

Officials said an armed suspect entered the store, demanded cash, and then fled the area on foot.

The suspect is described as a black male in his early 20s, 5’10”, 160s lbs, wearing black pants, and a black sweatshirt.

The police department said no further information will be released at this time and the investigation into the case is ongoing.

Anyone with information about this armed robbery is asked to contact Crime Stoppers at 712-258-TIPS.

Latest Stories

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss

Trending Stories