SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) – Sioux City officials announced they have seen a significant decrease in the number of fireworks complaints.

According to the Sioux City Police Department, they have responded to 258 fireworks complaints so far in 2023.

Authorities said fireworks calls are categorized as a priority three call, which means officers will not be dispatched to the call right away.

So far, in 2023, 9 citations were given out for fireworks. Sgt. Thomas Gill with Sioux City Police told KCAU 9 that filling out a citation is very time-consuming when the incident is not a major crime.

“Speeding ticket the officer has the violator, has the driver, issue them a citation it’s a quick 10-12 minute stop. If you’re going to write someone the full-boat complaint and affidavit for fireworks it’s going to take that officer out of service for about 30 minutes to an hour just doing that,” said Sgt. Thomas Gill.

Sioux City Police Department is working with the City Attorney to see if they can have officers hand out written citations to help speed up the process.

Sgt. Gill added that it’s also tough to fill out a citation when someone is not willing to go on the record about the fireworks.

“Most of our complaints are you know they want to remain anonymous, they don’t their neighbors to know that they called them in. And that’s another difficult situation because we would like to go and talk to the complainant to pinpoint exactly where the fireworks are getting shot off. So if we have a name that we can call the person and talk to them or in person, we like to do that but people just don’t want to give their name when they’re calling in on their neighbor shooting fireworks,” says Sgt. Gill.

Sgt. Gill noted that Sioux City Police will hopefully be able to put up city ordinance posters at fireworks vendor locations to let buyers know of the times they can discharge fireworks.