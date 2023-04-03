SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) — The Sioux City Police Department is looking for the suspects that they say drove a car into the side of Culligan Water.

During the overnight hours on Friday during a snowstorm, a car was driven into Culligan Water at 1111 W. 21st Street and caused extensive damage to the building, according to a Facebook post from SCPD,

The police department said that they believe a couple of teenage boys drove into the building and then fled the scene of the accident.

The vehicle was a white Toyota Corolla which sustained heavy front-end damage, according to SCPD.

SCPD is asking anyone who has any information to contact the Sioux City Police Department at 712-279-6440 or Crime Stoppers at 712-258-8477.