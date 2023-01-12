SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) — Sioux City police are searching for a man who fled the scene after causing a disturbance at several businesses Thursday afternoon.

Around 2 p.m., the Sioux City Police Department (SCPD) were called to the Dollar General store on Gordon Drive for a disturbance. A man and woman were arguing. Officers had already received calls about the same couple earlier in the day.

When an officer arrived at the store, the man ran away. The woman was taken into custody due to arrest warrants in Woodbury County.

Police discovered the man, identified as Trayvon Cross, has a felony arrest warrant for a robbery in Plymouth County. Police are still searching for Cross.

“I don’t think he’s a danger to anyone right now. I would just say call the non-emergency number report his location, and let the police deal with him,” said Sergeant Thomas Gill of SCPD.

The non-emergency number Siouxlanders can call is 712-279-6960.