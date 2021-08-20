Sioux City police searching for suspect involved in armed assault

SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) — The Sioux City Police Department is seeking a man involved in an armed assault Thursday night.

On August 19 around 8:28 p.m., officers responded to report of an assault at a residence in the 1600 block of 27th Street. The suspect was not present when officers arrived.



Two adult victims reported being assaulted by the suspect who also was armed with a handgun. Minor injuries where reported.

A short time later, just before 9:00 p.m., an officer spotted the suspect driving on Jackson Street, but the suspect fled on foot after striking a pole at 29th and Jackson.



Officers attempted to locate the suspect but where unsuccessful. A handgun was recovered from the suspects car.



The Sioux City Police Department is seeking the location of Alexio Cariaga, 21, for charges related to this and another assault. He also has a warrant for his arrest on the charge of probation violation. He should be considered armed and dangerous.



He is described as a Hispanic male, 6 feet tall, weighing 220 pounds with black hair. These are considered allegations and all suspects are considered innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.