Sioux City Police searching for suspect in two Walgreens robberies

SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) – The Sioux City Police Department (SCPD) is searching for a suspect in two Walgreens store robberies that happened during the weekend.

SCPD detectives have identified Chastyn Tyndall, 29, of Sioux City, as the main suspect in those two robberies.

According to officials, at around 10:52 p.m. on Friday, they responded to a robbery at the Morningside Walgreens, 4560 Morningside Avenue, after he threatened a clerk with a knife and stole several items from the store.

Authorities reported on Saturday at about 12:39 a.m., they responded to another report of a robbery but this time at the Hamilton Walgreens, 1900 Hamilton Boulevard, after the suspect matched the description of Tyndall from the Morningside robbery.

He displayed a knife and stole cash from the register and merchandise.

No one was injured during either of the robberies.

Officials said based on the evidence collected and the statements from witnesses, detectives were able to identified Tyndall as the suspect in the two robberies.

Anyone with information on Tyndall’s whereabouts or more information on these robberies is encouraged to call the SCPD’s non-emergency number, 712-279-6960, or Crime Stoppers at 712-258-TIPS (8477).

