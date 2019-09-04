Sioux City Police searching for suspect in overnight armed robbery

SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) — Wednesday morning the Sioux City Police are investigating after an armed robbery at a convenience store on West 2nd Street.

Officers responding to Sarg’s Mini Mart just after 8:30 Tuesday night, the press release stated.

According to the authorities, the clerk said that a man carrying a handgun demanded money and fled on foot with an undetermined amount of cash.

Police said at this time the suspect is only being described as a male wearing a hoodie.

Anyone with information should contact the Sioux City Police Department.

