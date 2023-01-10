SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) – The Sioux City Police Department is seeking the public’s help in locating a man who hasn’t been seen in over a month.

A release from the Sioux City Police Department states that Antonio Cobb, 32, was last seen on November 28, 2022. He drives a green 1997 Oldsmobile without plates.

Cobb’s family told officials that he might be in the Urbandale area, but it’s not like him to go without contacting his family or significant other for long periods of time.

If anyone sees Cobbs, they are asked to call the non-emergency number of your local enforcement agency or call Detective Yaneff at 712-279-6386.