SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) — Police are asking for public help in locating a teen with autism who has been reported as missing.

According to a release from the Sioux City Police Department, Zack Hoselton-McCarthy was last seen in the area of Cecelia Park at around 3 p.m.

The release specified that Hoselton-McCarthy was wearing an orange hoodie (as pictured) with blue jeans.

Officials stated Hoselton-McCarthy is part of Project Lifesaver and they are using resources to help find him.

Anyone who may have seen Hoselton-McCarthy is asked to call the Sioux City Police Department at 712-279-6440.