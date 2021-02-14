Sioux City police searching for assault suspect

SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) – Sioux City police are searching for a suspect after an overnight report of a stabbing.

Officers responded to the call in the 1700 block of Nebraska Street around 12:30 a.m. on Saturday.

Officiails said the 40-year-old victim let an unknown number of people stay in his apartment, and one of those people came back looking for clothes she had left then assaulted the victim.

He suffered from minor lacerations to his head and abdomen, but he refused medical treatment.

This investigation is ongoing.