SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) –Police received a report of a silent panic alarm triggered at a business on Hamilton Boulevard on Monday.

Community Policing Sergeant Tom Gill confirmed that a robbery occurred at a Check Into Cash at just after 10 a.m., and authorities are actively searching for the suspect.

The two employees at Check Into Cash who were present during the robbery told officers the suspect looked like he was 5′ 9″ and weighed about 160 pounds. He was wearing all black with a “gator-type mask” pulled over his face and a black hat.

The employees told officers that they were robbed at gunpoint and an undisclosed amount of cash was taken. The suspect reportedly was using a white kitchen-type garbage bag to put the cash in, according to Gill.

One of the employees told officials that they had just opened the store and unlocked the door when they noticed the suspect. They reported that the suspect was in the store for 3 minutes, and they don’t know what direction they went because they were behind the desk without a clear view of him. They also stated that they could hardly see his eyes.

Employees with Check Into Cash are working with the Sioux City Police to provide the security footage from inside the store. The police are also contacting surrounding businesses to view their security footage as well.

Gill stated that these kinds of incidents don’t happen very often but they are typically able to apprehend the suspect in a timely matter.

The investigation is ongoing.

This is a developing story and will be updated as we learn more.