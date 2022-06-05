SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) — UPDATE: SCPD announced the two missing boys have been loctated and returned home.

PREVIOUS: The Sioux City Police Department (SCPD) is asking for the public’s help in locating two missing children.

According to a release, officers are looking for Travis Steele, 10, who is 4 foot tall, weighs 100 pounds, and has blue eyes and blonde hair and his brother, Derrick Victor Steele, 11, who is 4 foot 9 inches tall, weighs 120 pounds, and has brown eyes and brown hair.

The release stated the boys allegedly ran away from their Riverside home Sunday morning.

Anyone with information on their whereabouts is asked to contact SCPD at 712-279-6960.