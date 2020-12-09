Sioux City Police search for suspects of restaurant burglary

SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) — The Sioux City Police Department (SCPD) is searching for two burglary suspects and asks for the public’s help to find them.

According to the SCPD, authorities are looking for two men who burglarized the Four Seasons Restaurant at 401 W. 7th Street on November 26.

Police said the men caused damage to the restaurant and stole a tablet and a laptop.

If anyone has any information regarding the suspects, police encourage those to submit a tip by calling 258-TIPS (8477) or submit a crime at their website. A cash reward is available for tips leading to an arrest.

You can watch a video provide by police on more information about the incident and the description of the suspects.