Sioux City police say man arrested in connection to Morningside shooting

SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) – The Sioux City Police Department are continuing to investigate Wednesday shootings in the Morningside area after finding a vehicle involved.

In a Thursday press release, police say they were notified about a Suburu Legacy had been involved in the shooting Wednesday around 4:18 p.m. at 2201 Gibson Street.

Thursday around 9:20 a.m., the vehicle was found near South Helen Street and Glenn Boulevard. The driver, 19-year-old Lawrence G. Canady III of Sioux City, was interviewed. Police determined he was involved in the shooting.

They arrested Canady on charges of driving without a valid license, operation without owner’s consent, and carrying a weapon without a permit. Police said that no charges have been filed regarding the Wednesday afternoon shooting though.

The investigation into the shooting is still ongoing.

Anyone with information is asked to call Detective Nate West at 712-279-6147 or call Crime Stoppers 712-258-TIPS.