Sioux City Police reveal new body cameras

SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) — Four months ago, the Sioux City’s Council approved the purchase of 120 body cameras for the Sioux City Police Department (SCPD). Each officer has now been trained to work the cameras and use them when out on patrol.

“This is what it’s all about coming together as a community and meeting the need of the community,” said Monique Scarlett, with Unity in the Community.

After years of discussion, the Sioux City Police Department is now one of more than 15,000 police departments nationwide implementing body worn cameras on their officers.

For officers, using it is fairly straight forward. There’s a button in the middle and when you push the button in the middle, it starts recording.

Uniformed officers, school resource officers, as well as detectives will all be equipped with a body camera.

“Should they come across a situation where they anticipate they will be making citizen contact or conducting enforcement action, they will then activate those cameras,” said Chief Rex Mueller, with the Sioux City Police Department.

Mueller says critical footage will be saved forever, but day-to-day citizen contact will be stored for two years.

“Camera footage is investigative information, so depending on the nature of the call for service, it could be an open records request it could require a subpoena. There’s a number of process people can go through to request to view or get access to that footage,” said Mueller.

But this new chapter for the police department was all made possible through community support.

“Unity in the Community, we know that as part of our mission statement, that we embrace partnership with law enforcement at all times and this is another time that we are embracing that to help protect everyone,” said Monic Scarlett.

Community leaders like Monic Scarlett and Ike Rayford with the NAACP say they have continued to have a seat at the table when it comes to having open dialogue with law enforcement and city council.

“Sioux City is a place where people can come together, sit down, and have a conversation. We may not agree on everything, and we may not agree on how to get to those things, but we are willing to talk about it and really respect one another and say, hey, this is an opportunity to grow,” said Rayford.

The 120 body cameras came with a price tag of around $260,000. The community funds that were used to purchase the cameras, equipment, and software was through red light traffic camera money.

You can watch Thursday morning’s SCPD body cam press conference here.