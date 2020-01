SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) – Authorities say no one was injured after a passing motorist fired a gunshot at a Sioux City home.

Just before 6 p.m., Sioux City Police got a call of shots fired in the 1600 block of W 14th Street.

An investigation turned up a single bullet that passed through the window residence and was lodged in a wall.

The Sioux City P.D. have yet to identify a suspect and are still investigating.