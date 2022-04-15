SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) — In recent weeks, Sioux City has had an uptick in domestic violence cases and because of that, Sioux City Police Sergeant Jeremey McClure is cautioning people.

“Recently we’ve had two very high profile domestic violence cases come up where a woman was shot at by her boyfriend and another was held captive and abused by her boyfriend,” McClure said.

McClure also said the first step toward getting out of a violent situation is usually an interaction with law enforcement.

He also said in the state of Iowa, police are compelled to make arrests if there is any evidence of domestic violence.

“The other thing we do is make referrals to agencies such as Safe Place and also give them information on how to obtain no-contact orders and the such and do what we can to get them to where they need to be to be safe,” said McClure.

For more information on Safe Place, visit there website.