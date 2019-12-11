Sioux City Police respond to shots fired call on 21st Street

SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) – The Sioux City Police Department (SCPD) responded to a shots fired call on Tuesday night.

Sioux City Police says that on Tuesday around 9 p.m., they received a report of shots fired at 1400 21st Street.

Authorities said the house was occupied at the time of the shooting, had at least one bullet hole in it.

The Sioux City Police Department says that no one inside of the house was hurt.

Officials said that witnesses reported hearing several shots fired and it appeared that the suspect fired the shots from a car.

The Sioux City Police Department says the motive for the shooting is not known at this time and there have been no suspects identified.

