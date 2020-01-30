Sioux City Police respond to shots fired call in Alverno Hall at Briar Cliff University

SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) – Briar Cliff campus security and Sioux City Police Department reported a lone gunshot just after 1:00 a.m. Thursday morning at Alverno Hall.

According to Sergeant Gill from the Sioux City Police Department, the single shot was fired into a closet and not aimed at a person.

Police are still unsure if the shot was a misfire or a scare tactic.

No one was injured in the incident.

A suspect’s vehicle has been identified, but no further information is being released at this time.

Alverno Hall was not evacuated after the shooting and no alerts were given to the students.

The police allege there is no longer any active danger.

The investigation is still ongoing.