Sioux City police respond to shooting on Douglas Street

SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) – The Sioux City Police Department responded to a report of a shooting on Sunday evening.
Officials said the shooting took place at the 2600 block of Douglas Street and was reported around 6:46 p.m.
According to authorities, one victim was transported to MercyOne, and their condition is unknown as of 7:30 p.m.
Officers said they believe the suspect may have fled the scene in a car, and they are still investigating.
This is an on-going story. Updated information may be added to this story.
