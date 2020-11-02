Sioux City police respond to shooting on Douglas Street

SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) – The Sioux City Police Department responded to a report of a shooting on Sunday evening.

Officials said the shooting took place at the 2600 block of Douglas Street and was reported around 6:46 p.m.

According to authorities, one victim was transported to MercyOne, and their condition is unknown as of 7:30 p.m.

Officers said they believe the suspect may have fled the scene in a car, and they are still investigating.

This is an on-going story. Updated information may be added to this story.

