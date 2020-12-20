Sioux City Police respond to early morning shooting, one hospitalized

SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) – The Sioux City Police Department responded to a shooting at Mavericks Gentlemen’s Club early Sunday morning.

Officials said at 1:24 a.m., police were dispatched to Mavericks Gentlemen’s Club and when they arrived, they observed a woman laying on the ground in the parking lot. The woman was suffering injuries from multiple gunshots.

Officers provided aid to the woman, and she was taken to the hospital. The victim is being treated for life-threatening injuries. Her name will not be released yet.

The investigation on this shooting is ongoing.