Sioux City police respond to car driving into convenience store

SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) – There were no injuries reported following an incident where a car drove into a convenience store in Sioux City’s west side.

On Wednesday afternoon around 3:30 p.m., Sioux City police were dispatched to a report of a car driving into Sam’s Mini Mart at 923 West 7th Street.

Officials said when they arrived at the convenience store, they found that an adult female driver had driven into the front of the store. The driver claimed she unintentionally hit the gas pedal, causing the car to drive into the store.

The store had damage to its front window and the wall connected to the window. There were no injuries.

Officials said the driver was cited for having an improper license, as she only had a driver’s permit.

Officials KCAU 9 News talked to said they would like to remind drivers to be cautious when driving in parking lots.

