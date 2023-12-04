SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) — Sioux City police responded to two overnight shootings Sunday night going into Monday morning.

One of the shootings was at a three-story building located on the 1700 block of Nebraska Street. According to the Sioux City police log, they were called to a willful injury call at around 2:35 a.m. at that location.

When KCAU 9’s Nikolas Wilson arrived at the scene, he said that he could see the lights on in multiple rooms and at least five police vehicles were at the scene.

Officials also told us that there was a second overnight shooting. The police log shows this call came in at around 11:56 p.m. on the 500 block of 9th Street.

This is a developing story. KCAU 9 has reached out to authorities for more information and we’ll continue to update this story as we learn more.