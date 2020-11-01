Sioux City police respond to 2 early morning shootings

SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) – The Sioux City Police Department (SCPD) reported that they responded to two early morning shootings on Sunday.

Officers were dispatched to a shooting at 414 W. 7th Street around 3:10 a.m. When they arrived, officials said they found a man who had been shot. The man was given aid and then taken to a hospital for serious injuries.

The SCPD was also dispatched at 3:38 a.m. to 804 Main Street for a second shooting. Officials said they found a man had been shot a block away and provided him aid. The man was taken to the hospital for non-life-threatening injuries.

Officials said investigations into these incidents are still on-going.

