SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) — Sioux City Police are looking for 36-year-old Brenda Payer, of the Winnebago Tribe of Nebraska after she went missing last week at a local restaurant.

According to Missing and Murdered Indigenous Women USA, Payer was last seen at McDonald’s on Hamilton Boulevard when she notified her family she had dropped her mother’s car off.

Payer, who goes by Gaga, is 5’4″ and about 140 pounds with brown hair and brown eyes.

Sioux City Police Department Sgt. Jeremy McClure confirmed Tuesday that Payer was reported missing on Sept. 29. He said the case has been assigned to the investigations division, meaning a detective will work on the case.

A search will be held on Oct. 7, from 11 a.m. until 3 p.m., with the search starting at Urban Native Center, located at 151 Geneva St. The search is being hosted by Great Plains Action Society, whose mission is, in part, to help look for missing indigenous individuals.

Anyone with any information is encouraged to reach out to the Sioux City Police Department at 712-279-6960.

According to the Bureau of Indian Affairs, statistics show that 1,500 American Indian and Alaska Native missing persons have been entered into the National Crime Information Center across the nation, and 2,700 murder and nonnegligent homicide cases have been entered into the Federal Government’s Uniform Crime Reporting Program.

Additionally, the Bureau of Indian Affairs stated that indigenous women living on reservations are ten times more likely to be murdered than the national average. Murder is the third leading cause of death among indigenous women. In 2016 alone more than 5,700 indigenous women and girls were reported missing.