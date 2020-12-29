Sioux City Police remind Siouxlanders to drive safe during winter weather

SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) — With winter weather affecting Siouxland on Tuesday, driving in such conditions can be difficult.

Sgt. James Clark, with the Sioux City Police Department (SCPD), said it’s a good idea to slow down, increase your stopping distance and leave early if you do need to travel. It’s also a good idea to have an emergency kit with you and have a way to call for help if you run into problems.

“Should leave the house with a fully charged cellphone and if not, make sure you have a charger in there so you can keep your phone charged. In the city, help can get to you relatively quickly, however if you are traveling down the interstate or out in the country, it might take a little bit longer,” said Clark.

Clark said that with most of Siouxland still on winter break, the number of winter-related crashes and incidents stemming from Tuesday’s snowfall is to be low.