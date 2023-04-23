SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU)– Local law enforcement was scattered around town with booths and bags for National Drug Take Back Day.

The Sioux City police are reminding Siouxlanders to dispose of unused prescription medication properly. To make it easier for folks they set up 4 different locations to drop off any unwanted or needed medication.

Emily Murray is the public information officer with the Omaha Field Division, she says today helps eliminate the possibility of younger kids getting their hands on and misusing prescription drugs.

“We know there is that temptation with experimentation. We know unfortunately from research that 2/3 of teens that were surveyed last year that those who misuse prescription medications that they actually got their prescription medications from family and friends. So any time you can get those drugs out of the house, that’s a good thing,” said Murray.

Murray says after today Siouxlanders can still drop off unused pills at the Sioux City police station.