SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) – The Sioux City Police Department is reminding both residents and RAGBRAI guests that the crowds will likely attract an unwanted group of people, thieves.

They are looking for easy targets while the kick-off to RAGBRAI is going on Saturday and those targets include unlocked vehicles.

Officer Valerie Rose with the Sioux City Police Department said if you see something, say something and you can help prevent a theft from happening.

“There’s going to be a lot of people so you’ll have that right there is a lot of people out and about. So, we’ll always tell people if you see somebody lurking around that just looks suspicious, go ahead and get ahold of one of our officers. We’ll have all hands on deck this weekend,” said Officer Rose.

Officer Rose said the best way to keep your valuables safe is leave them at home or hidden away, and to lock your vehicle. Sioux City Police said bikes are also often easily grabbed by thieves.

“As much as you can, keep your bike with you. If you’re out camping, in a tent, keep it in a tent with you. Don’t leave it outside unattended. Outside of your tent while you’re sleeping at night,” said Officer Rose.

Officer Rose said bikers can use heavy-duty locks as well, but make sure they’re secured to a fixed structure, such as a pole, fence, or bike rack.