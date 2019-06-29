Sioux City police remind people of firework regulations and rules

SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) — With the Fourth of July just around the corner, fireworks from several Siouxland communities are already being heard.

However, law enforcement wants to remind people about the rules and regulations for fireworks.

In Sioux City, discharging fireworks is only permitted on July 3 and July 4 between 1:00 p.m. and 11:00 p.m.



Regardless of ordinances, law enforcement also reminds people to be courteous.

“Just be mindful of your neighbors. Not everybody works maybe a Monday through Friday 9 to 5. So, just be mindful of what your neighbors have going on in their own homes,” Chris Groves of the Sioux City Police Department said.

It’s also important to remember pets this Fourth of July and make sure they’re indoors to prevent them from getting scared and running away.