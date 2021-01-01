Sioux City Police received 8 calls regarding fireworks during New Year’s

SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) — As Siouxlanders celebrated the coming of the new year, fireworks could be seen in the night sky.

Sioux City Police said they received around eight calls for fireworks throughout the night. According to the city municipal code, those fireworks were legal from 1 p.m. Thursday until 12:30 a.m. Friday morning.

Only one complaint was received after 12:30 a.m.

No citations were issued.

